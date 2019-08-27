Home

Campagna Funeral Home Ltd
700 S Front St
Okawville, IL 62271
(618) 243-5565
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Education Building of St. Peter's Church
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Peter United Church of Christ
Okawville, IL
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Peter United Church of Christ
Okawville, IL
TODD - Michael Todd of Okawville, IL departed this life due to injuries sustained in an UTV accident in rural Addieville, IL on Sunday, August 25, 2019. Friends may call at the Education Building of St. Peter's Church on Thursday from 4 P.M. until 8 P.M. and in the church on Friday from 9 -11am. Funeral services will be held from the St. Peter United Church of Christ in Okawville on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 11am. Arrangements handled by Campagna Funeral Home
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 27, 2019
