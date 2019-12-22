|
Michele Ames Michele "Mickey" A. Ames, nee Moore, 78, of Belleville, IL, born August 27, 1941, in Belleville, IL, passed suddenly, December 19, 2019, at her residence. Mickey was a graduate of the Academy Notre Dame High School. She married the love of her life, Paul Ames, on June 4th, 1960, in East St. Louis and celebrated 34 years of marriage until his death in 1994. Mickey was devoted to her family, and the highlight of Mickey's life was her relationships with her four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She and her grandchildren spoke every day, and they enjoyed meeting for coffee and lunch weekly. Fortunately, Mickey was able to experience the joy of being a great-grandmother to Hannah and Henry Durante, whom she loved with all her heart. Mickey was exceptionally close to her nieces and nephews, who loved her as the matriarch of the family. She was also beloved by her group of friends who remained closely connected their entire lives. The "Birthday Club" met to celebrate their friendship for 40+ years. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul J. Ames; parents, Thomas and Claire, nee Keefe, Moore; brother, Terry Moore; sisters, Sharon Roustio, Paddy Keeley, and Kathy Kolb. Surviving are her daughters and sons-in-law, Kathy and Greg Simmons and Jennifer and John Durante; grandchildren Paul and Rachel Durante, Abby, Nick, and Jack Durante; great-grandchildren Hannah and Henry Durante; brother Thomas Moore; and many nieces and nephews. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Should friends desire to express condolences, memorials to the Belleville Area Humane Society are appreciated and will be accepted at the funeral home or online at https://bahspets.org/donate/donate-money/ Visitation: Visitation from 2:00 - 4:00 pm, Sunday, December 22, 2019, at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, IL. Service: Funeral Services will be at 4:00 pm, Sunday, December 22, 2019, at Kurrus Funeral Home, with Msgr. Jack McEvilly officiating. Private family interment will be held at Mt. Carmel Cemetery at a later date.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 22, 2019