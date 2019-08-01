|
Michelle Brown Michelle Karen Brown, nee Albers, (Williams) 51, born December 16, 1967, passed away from breat cancer Tuesday, July 30, 2019, surrounded by her closest loved ones at Mercy Hospital South, St. Louis, MO. Michelle spent the majority of her adult life living in Columbia, IL. She was the Accounting Specialist for the City of Columbia. Michelle loved fiercely, protectively, and unconditionally. She will be remembered for her quick, unfaltering humor, love of Christmas, amazing fried chicken, and the tremendous comfort and support she provided in the lives of all who knew her. Surviving are her three daughters, Taylor Williams, Sammi Williams, and Shelby Williams; mother Mary Ann (Kreher) Albers; siblings, Denise (Albers) Blaha, Renee Albers, Jim Albers, Steve Albers, and Cindy (Albers) Olsen; and nine nieces and nephews. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Service: Michelle wished to be cremated. A private celebration of life will be held after the family has had the opportunity to process and grieve their unexpected and sudden loss.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 1, 2019