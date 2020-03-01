|
Michelle McIntyre Michelle Kay McIntyre, nee McIntosh, 50, born Tuesday, February 3, 1970, departed this life on February 20, 2020. Michelle graduated from Belleville West in 1988, and went on to attend Belleville Area College. Michelle married Marvin "Mack" McIntyre Jr. in October 1991. She and Mack were both certified scuba divers, and went to the Florida Keys for their honeymoon. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Ray and Audre Henzell. Left to mourn her passing are her son, Derek Ray McIntyre; her mother, Elaine Dinges (Jack Sr.); her sister, Melissa (Louis Jr.) Wilson, and their son, Louis "Louie" Wilson III; her father, Michael McIntosh Sr.; dear friend, Janet Schrand; and special friend Wylie Yates. She had an aunt, uncles, cousins, half and step brothers and sisters. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to the American Association of Kidney Patients, AAKP.org. Services: Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 2, 2020, at Valhalla Cemetery in Belleville, IL. Services handled by Kutis Funeral Home, St. Louis, MO.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 1, 2020