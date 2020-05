Or Copy this URL to Share

LOMAX - Michelle Renee Lomax, 49, of Glen Carbon, IL, formerly of Granite City, IL, passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at her home. Michelle was born on February 5, 1971. Michelle deserves a beautiful tribute, however in this unknown a memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements handled by Irwin Chapel



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store