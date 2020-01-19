|
Miguel Sarmiento Miguel A. Sarmiento, 57, of Belleville, IL, born May 16, 1962, in East St. Louis, IL, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Mr. Sarmiento was an avid cyclist and loved to ride for important causes. He raised over $50,000 for various MS-150, Tour de Cure, and Pedal the Cause bike rides. He was a man of simple faith and instilled in his sons a work ethic and care for the downtrodden and less fortunate. A proud Boy Scout, Miguel encouraged his sons in scouting. He spent so much time putting into his boys' mentality. He was stern and didn't want them to slip. With the grief our family endured when Gregory passed, it left him empty. Now Miguel can say hello to Greg again. He was preceded in death by a son, Gregory Sarmiento; his father, Alonso Sarmiento; father-in-law and mother-in-law, John and Pauline Brisk; a sister, Cynthia Sarmiento; and three brothers-in-law, Tim Traylor, Gary Kramer and Kenneth Waller. Surviving are his children, Michael (Amanda) Sarmiento, Joel (Alexandra) Sarmiento, and Alex Sarmiento; the mother of his children, Dorothy, nee Brisk, Sarmiento of Belleville, IL; two grandchildren, Henry Gregory, and Anna Grace Fiat; his mother, D. Helen, nee Burford, Sarmiento of Belleville, IL; four sisters, Carmen (Don) Rigney of Belleville, IL, Cecilia (Dave) Miller of Waterloo, IL, Maria Traylor of Sebastopol, CA and Sara Davis of Belleville, IL; a brother, Carlos Sarmiento of Denver, CO; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, John (Mary) Brisk of Belleville, IL, Paula Waller of Freeburg, IL, Loretta Kramer of Lenzburg, IL, Dolores Brisk, of Mascoutah, IL Ralph (Theresa) Brisk of Mascoutah, IL, and Margaret (Steve) Wienstroer of Belleville, IL; and numerous nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to Pedal for a Cause. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, January 20, 2020, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at St. Teresa Catholic Church, Belleville, IL. Funeral: A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at St. Teresa Catholic Church, Belleville, IL. Burial will be at Green Mount Catholic Cemetery, Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 19, 2020