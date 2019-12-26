|
|
Mildred Bagwill Mildred F. Bagwill, nee Solt , 92, of Godfrey, IL, born Monday, August 1, 1927 in East Saint Louis, IL, passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Morningside of Godfrey Assisted Living in Godfrey, IL. Mildred worked as a ward clerk for St. Elizabeth's Hospital. She was a past member of Winstanley Baptist Church, Fairview Heights IL, Kappa Tau Chapter of Lamba Sigma Alpha, and Rob Morris Chapter #98-OES . She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert M. Bagwill, whom she married in August 1948; parents, Arthur and Hilda, nee Weathers, Solt; son, Dennis Bagwill; brother, Arthur Solt; and sister, Hilda Nogaj. Surviving are her son, Curtis (Sandra) Bagwill of Godfrey, IL; grandchildren, Michael (Alexandria) Bagwill, David (Angie) Bagwill, Kevin (Abby) Bagwill; great-grandchildren, Myranda, Savannah, Ana, Summer, Braxton, Deacon, Daisy, Brianne, Kaylee; and great-great granddaughter, Bella Rose. Many thanks to all the wonderful people who loved and cared for her at Morningside Assisted Living of Godfrey. You are all so much appreciated. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials may be made to Friends of Kids with Cancer at friendsofkids.com/donate.html or at the funeral home. Visitation: Visitation from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm, Friday, December 27, 2019, at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, Illinois. Funeral: Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 pm, Friday, December 27, 2019, at Kurrus Funeral Home, with Dr. Timothy Gibson officiating. Interment will follow at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 26, 2019