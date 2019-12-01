Home

POWERED BY

Services
Irwin Chapel
3960 Maryville Rd
Granite City, IL 62040
(618) 931-8000
Resources
More Obituaries for Mildred Clements
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mildred Clements

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mildred Clements Obituary
Mildred Clements Mildred L. "Millie" Clements, age 93, of Granite City, IL, passed away on November 27, 2019 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital, St. Louis, MO. Millie was born on March 29, 1926 in Granite City, IL, a daughter of the late Clarence Staggs and Elsie (Hall) Staggs. Millie retired from the accounting department at Granite City Steel in 1988. She was a charter member of Nameoki United Methodist Church in Granite City, IL. She was a Sunday school teacher, bible study leader and active with the spouse support group all at the church. She was also a member of Stonecroft Christian Womens Connection, United Methodist Women, Church Women United and Christian Book Club. In her spare time she tutored children and adults. Millie will be remembered for the love shown to her family and friends. In addition to her parents, Millie was preceded in death by her husband, Hugh Clements. She is survived by her loving siblings, Richard Staggs of Granite City, IL, Doris Robinson of Edwardsville, IL, Mary Ann Ramsey of Granite City, IL and Barbara Sudbring of Collinsville, IL; special niece, Nancy (Don) Marlin, special friend, Corine Dawson; loving cats, Bea and Blossom; 6 nieces, 5 nephews, numerous great-nieces and great-nephews; extended family and friends. Memorial donations may be given to Nameoki United Methodist Church. Donations will be accepted at the funeral chapel. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.irwinchapel.com. Service: Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road, Granite City, IL, and from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Nameoki United Methodist Church, Granite City, IL. In celebration of her life, funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at the church. Interment will be in Sunset Hill Memorial Estates, Glen Carbon, IL
logo

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mildred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Irwin Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -