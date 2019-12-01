|
|
Mildred Clements Mildred L. "Millie" Clements, age 93, of Granite City, IL, passed away on November 27, 2019 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital, St. Louis, MO. Millie was born on March 29, 1926 in Granite City, IL, a daughter of the late Clarence Staggs and Elsie (Hall) Staggs. Millie retired from the accounting department at Granite City Steel in 1988. She was a charter member of Nameoki United Methodist Church in Granite City, IL. She was a Sunday school teacher, bible study leader and active with the spouse support group all at the church. She was also a member of Stonecroft Christian Womens Connection, United Methodist Women, Church Women United and Christian Book Club. In her spare time she tutored children and adults. Millie will be remembered for the love shown to her family and friends. In addition to her parents, Millie was preceded in death by her husband, Hugh Clements. She is survived by her loving siblings, Richard Staggs of Granite City, IL, Doris Robinson of Edwardsville, IL, Mary Ann Ramsey of Granite City, IL and Barbara Sudbring of Collinsville, IL; special niece, Nancy (Don) Marlin, special friend, Corine Dawson; loving cats, Bea and Blossom; 6 nieces, 5 nephews, numerous great-nieces and great-nephews; extended family and friends. Memorial donations may be given to Nameoki United Methodist Church. Donations will be accepted at the funeral chapel. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.irwinchapel.com. Service: Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road, Granite City, IL, and from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Nameoki United Methodist Church, Granite City, IL. In celebration of her life, funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at the church. Interment will be in Sunset Hill Memorial Estates, Glen Carbon, IL
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 1, 2019