Mildred Gerling Mildred A. Gerling, nee Miller, 91, of Belleville, IL, born August 26, 1928, in Mascoutah, IL, died Thursday, April 9, 2020, at Four Fountains Convalescent Center, Belleville, IL. Mrs. Gerling was a devout member of St. Luke's Catholic Church, Belleville, IL, belonged to the St. Luke Perpetual Help Sodality, the ladies quilting group, and volunteered with the St. Luke's Kitchen Committee. She was also a volunteer at the Community Interfaith Food Pantry. She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Joseph H. Gerling, whom she married on February 11, 1956, and who died on November 4, 2018; her parents, Chauncey and Mary, nee Vogt, Miller. Surviving are four children, Teresa Hosey, Robert Gerling, Patricia (Rob) Eterno, and Rita Davis; four grandchildren, Craig (Jenni) Hosey, Michelle Hosey, Alex Eterno, and John Eterno; five great-grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren. Memorials are appreciated by the family and may be made directly to the Community Interfaith Food Pantry, 1218 West Main Street, Belleville, IL 62220, or to St. Luke's Catholic Church, 301 North Church Street, Belleville, IL 62220. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Funeral: A private graveside service will be held. Burial will be at Green Mount Catholic Cemetery, Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 12, 2020