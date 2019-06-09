Mildred Hartmann Mildred D. Hartmann, 93, of Chester, passed away at 5:20 AM, Sunday, June 2, 2019, at the Mar-Ka Nursing Home in Mascoutah. Mildred was born on December 25, 1925, in Steeleville the daughter of Reinhold and Dora (Knop) Gramenz. She married Wilmer Hartmann at the St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Steeleville on August 31, 1946, and they shared 60 years of marriage before he preceded her in death on July 20, 2007. Mildred was a homemaker and the member of the St. John's Lutheran Church, Bremen, and the St. John's Ladies Aid. She is survived by a daughter; Marilyn (Dennis) Middendorf, of Venedy, Illinois, 2 grandchildren; Christopher (Karen) Middendorf, of Steeleville, Valerie (Chris) Currier, of O'Fallon, Illinois, 5 great grandchildren; Shane, Brandon, Alexis Middendorf, Caden and Mason Currier. Mrs. Hartmann was preceded in death by her parents, 1 grandson; Matthew Middendorf, and 1 brother; Clarence Gramenz. Service: Funeral services will be held at 3 PM, Monday, June 10, 2019, at the St. John's Lutheran Church, Bremen, with Rev. Dennis Scoville officiating, burial will follow at the church cemetery. Visitation will be held on Monday at the church where friends may call from 1 to 3 PM. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois, or the St. John's Parish Kitchen Project. Wilson's Funeral Home in Steeleville is assisting the family with the arrangements. To sign the guestbook online please visit www.wilsonsfuneralhome.net. Wilson's Funeral Home

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary