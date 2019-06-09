Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wilson Funeral Home
509 W Illinois
Steeleville, IL 62288
(618) 965-3312
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
St. John's Lutheran Church, Bremen
10431 Paradise Road
Chester, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
3:00 PM
St. John's Lutheran Church, Bremen
10431 Paradise Road
Chester, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mildred Hartmann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mildred Hartmann

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mildred Hartmann Obituary
Mildred Hartmann Mildred D. Hartmann, 93, of Chester, passed away at 5:20 AM, Sunday, June 2, 2019, at the Mar-Ka Nursing Home in Mascoutah. Mildred was born on December 25, 1925, in Steeleville the daughter of Reinhold and Dora (Knop) Gramenz. She married Wilmer Hartmann at the St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Steeleville on August 31, 1946, and they shared 60 years of marriage before he preceded her in death on July 20, 2007. Mildred was a homemaker and the member of the St. John's Lutheran Church, Bremen, and the St. John's Ladies Aid. She is survived by a daughter; Marilyn (Dennis) Middendorf, of Venedy, Illinois, 2 grandchildren; Christopher (Karen) Middendorf, of Steeleville, Valerie (Chris) Currier, of O'Fallon, Illinois, 5 great grandchildren; Shane, Brandon, Alexis Middendorf, Caden and Mason Currier. Mrs. Hartmann was preceded in death by her parents, 1 grandson; Matthew Middendorf, and 1 brother; Clarence Gramenz. Service: Funeral services will be held at 3 PM, Monday, June 10, 2019, at the St. John's Lutheran Church, Bremen, with Rev. Dennis Scoville officiating, burial will follow at the church cemetery. Visitation will be held on Monday at the church where friends may call from 1 to 3 PM. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois, or the St. John's Parish Kitchen Project. Wilson's Funeral Home in Steeleville is assisting the family with the arrangements. To sign the guestbook online please visit www.wilsonsfuneralhome.net. Wilson's Funeral Home
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now