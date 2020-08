KASTEN - Mildred M. Kasten, age 93, of Belleville, IL, formerly of Kit Carson, CO, born on January 11, 1927 in Easton, Minnesota died on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at her residence with her family at her side. Arrangements are pending at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL.



