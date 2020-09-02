Mildred Kasten Mildred M. Kasten, nee, Fletcher, age 93, of Belleville, IL, formerly of Kit Carson, CO, born on January 11, 1927 in Easton, Minnesota died on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at her residence with her family at her side. Mildred grew up during the Depression and the Dust Bowl Eras in the plains of eastern Colorado. During those hard times she learned the value and preciousness of life. She had a love of the west with its natural beauty. She had a passion for music and education. And was well read in religion and history. She is a proud descendent and member of both the Mayflower Society and the Daughters of the American Revolution. Mildred worked during WWII to support the war effort. Later in life she worked for DARPA at Wright Patterson AFB and spend 30 years with US Department of Housing and Urban Development as a housing specialist. She worked tirelessly for several charitable trusts. Mildred was preceded in death by her parents, Fred Burton and Myrtle Mae, nee Godley, Fletcher; her sister, Myrtle Fletcher, and her brothers, Earl Fletcher and Millard Fletcher. Mildred is survived by her sons, Stu (Karen) Kasten of O'Fallon, IL, David (Darlene) Kasten of Lebanon, IL, and Dan (Kim) Kasten of Dallas, TX; 5 grandsons, Andy (Emily) Kasten of Warrens- burg, MO, David (Jill) Kasten of Belleville, IL, Michael (Beth) Kasten of Belleville, IL, Julian Kasten of Dallas, TX, and James Kasten of Dallas, TX; and 3 great- grandchildren, Ella, Nate, and J.B. In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to Salvation Army, Belleville, IL, DAV, or Mayflower Society. Condolences may be made to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com
. Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. Funeral: services will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. Interment will be in O'Fallon City Cemetery, O'Fallon, IL.