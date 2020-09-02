1/2
Mildred Kasten
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mildred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mildred Kasten Mildred M. Kasten, nee, Fletcher, age 93, of Belleville, IL, formerly of Kit Carson, CO, born on January 11, 1927 in Easton, Minnesota died on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at her residence with her family at her side. Mildred grew up during the Depression and the Dust Bowl Eras in the plains of eastern Colorado. During those hard times she learned the value and preciousness of life. She had a love of the west with its natural beauty. She had a passion for music and education. And was well read in religion and history. She is a proud descendent and member of both the Mayflower Society and the Daughters of the American Revolution. Mildred worked during WWII to support the war effort. Later in life she worked for DARPA at Wright Patterson AFB and spend 30 years with US Department of Housing and Urban Development as a housing specialist. She worked tirelessly for several charitable trusts. Mildred was preceded in death by her parents, Fred Burton and Myrtle Mae, nee Godley, Fletcher; her sister, Myrtle Fletcher, and her brothers, Earl Fletcher and Millard Fletcher. Mildred is survived by her sons, Stu (Karen) Kasten of O'Fallon, IL, David (Darlene) Kasten of Lebanon, IL, and Dan (Kim) Kasten of Dallas, TX; 5 grandsons, Andy (Emily) Kasten of Warrens- burg, MO, David (Jill) Kasten of Belleville, IL, Michael (Beth) Kasten of Belleville, IL, Julian Kasten of Dallas, TX, and James Kasten of Dallas, TX; and 3 great- grandchildren, Ella, Nate, and J.B. In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to Salvation Army, Belleville, IL, DAV, or Mayflower Society. Condolences may be made to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com . Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. Funeral: services will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. Interment will be in O'Fallon City Cemetery, O'Fallon, IL.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kassly Mortuary
9900 St. Clair Avenue
Fairview Heights, IL 62208
618-398-1122
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Belleville News-Democrat

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved