Mildred Kimmle

Mildred M. Kimmle Mildred M. Kimmle, nee Ahring, age 92, of Troy, Ill., formerly of O'Fallon, Ill., born February 17, 1928 in rural O'Fallon, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020. Mrs. Kimmle was a lifelong member of O'Fallon United Church of Christ and its Ladies Guild and 50+ Club. She was a loyal member of the Eastern Star Chapter 487. In her younger years, she had worked as a dictaphone operator and transcriber. Mrs. Kimmle was an avid card player and enjoyed the baseball Cardinals, jigsaw puzzles, and word search games. She was a loving mother who took great pride in her cooking and gardening. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward, and siblings Benjamin (Jean) Ahring, Arnold Ahring, Frieda (Roy) Kombrink, Hubert (Leona) Ahring, Lester Ahring, and Delores (Jim) Klingelhoefer; son-in-law Dr. Mark Friederich, and lifelong dear friend Verla Weissert. Mrs. Kimmle is survived by her children Kay Friederich of Troy, Ill., Karen (Dr. Dean) Drake of Fairview Heights, Ill., Kent (Gail) Kimmle of Lebanon, Ohio, and Dr. Kendall (Dr. James) Wachter of Carterville, Ill. Also surviving are 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews whom she adored. Memorial donations are suggested to Heartland Hospice or O'Fallon United Church of Christ. Condolences may be extended to the family by visiting www.wfh-ofallon.com
. Visitation: The family will receive friends from 1 2 p.m., Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Wolfersberger Funeral Home, O'Fallon. Funeral: 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at the funeral home, with Chaplain Tarrah Vaupel, officiating. Interment will follow at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, Ill. Arrangements entrusted to Wolfersberger Funeral Home, O'Fallon, Illinois Wolfersberger Funeral Home, O'Fallon, IL