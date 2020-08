LAYTON- Mildred Layton, 91, passed away at 4:15 pm, August 10, 2020. Visitation will be held at 9:00 am 11:00 am, Friday, August 14, 2020 at Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church, Chester, Illinois. Burial at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery Chester, Illinois. A Private Funeral Mass will be held at Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church in Chester, Illinois for family only.



