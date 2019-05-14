Home

George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
(618) 233-5400
Visitation
Thursday, May 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
Belleville, IL
Funeral service
Thursday, May 16, 2019
11:00 AM
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
Belleville, IL
Mildred Loehr Obituary
Mildred Loehr Mildred L. Loehr, nee Kern, 87, of Belleville, IL, born November 12, 1931 in Belleville, IL passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at Memorial Hospital, Belleville, IL. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward D. Loehr, whom she married on November 11, 1965 and who died on February 24, 1994; her parents, Leroy and Lula, nee Rash, Kern; a brother, Dale Kern; and a sister, Florence German. Surviving are one daughter, Barbara (Frederick) Bownes of O'Fallon, IL; two sons, Donald K. Loehr of Belleville, IL, and Daniel A. (Heather) Loehr of Freeburg, IL; one granddaughter, Emily Loehr; and a sister, Lillian Mitchell. Memorials may be made to the or . Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com . Visitation: Friends may visit from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, May 16, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Funeral: Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 16, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL, with Father Steven Pautler officiating. Burial will be at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 14, 2019
