Mildred Louise Schnur Mildred Louise Schnur, nee Darnstaedt, 84, of Freeburg, IL, born October 26, 1934, in Ware, IL, died Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at Freeburg Care Center, Freeburg, IL. Mrs. Schnur attended grade school in Darmstadt, IL, graduated from Nashville High School in 1952, and attended beauty culture school in East St. Louis. She worked as a telephone operator and later as a hairdresser. When her children arrived, she became a devoted and supportive mother, wife, and homemaker. Mildred and her husband Allen were the owners and operators of the Pine Lawn Mobile Home Park and Tribout Sheet Metal, both in Belleville, IL. Mildred was a proud member of the Eastern Star and Daughters of the Nile. She enjoyed bowling and her beloved pets. She was preceded in death by her husband, Allen Schnur, who passed away on December 12, 2017; her parents, Ernest and Bertha Mildred, nee Fehncke, Darnstaedt; three brothers; and four sisters. Surviving are two sons, Jay (Maryann) Schnur of Gurley, AL, and Jan Schnur (Jennifer Ryan) of Freeburg, IL; one daughter, Julie (Jeff) Pierce of Freeburg, IL; nine grandchildren, Benjamin (Kerianne) Schnur, Christina (Tim) White, Jonathan (Holly) Schnur, Sarah Schnur, Bradley (Chiaki) Schnur, Ian Schnur, Cameron Schnur, Casey Pierce, and Colton Pierce; ten great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and very special friends, Lori and Kirk Wollsey of Freeburg, IL. Mildred's family would also like to thank her special friend Lee Fehler, the nurses and staff of Freeburg Care Center, and Family Hospice for their loving care of Millie. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the . Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit the family from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, September 14, 2019, at St. Paul's United Church of Christ, Freeburg, IL. Funeral: A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, September 14, 2019, at St. Paul's United Church of Christ, Freeburg, IL, with Rev. Earl Crecelius officiating. Burial of cremains will be at Elmwood Cemetery, Freeburg, IL. Arrangements by George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Freeburg, IL Schnur Mildred Louise,
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 8, 2019