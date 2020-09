ESSERT- Mildred M. "Millie" Essert, age 86, of Breese, passed away Monday, September 21, 2020. Memorial Mass will be Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Breese with Fr. Patrick Peter presiding. Interment will follow in St. Dominic/St. Augustine Cemetery, Breese. Visitation will be Saturday, October 3, 2020 from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Breese.



