Mildred Hopkins Mildred Maxine "Mickey" Hopkins, 79, of Granite City, Illinois, passed away at 2:23 a.m. on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at Granite Nursing and Rehabilitation in Granite City. She was born October 19, 1940 in Thebes, Illinois, a daughter of the late Carmel and Lucille (Jones) Tackett. Mickey was an Activities Director with Eden Village in Glen Carbon for many years. She had worked there from the opening of Eden Village and was very proud to have helped many residents throughout the years. She had also worked several years as a bartender at the American Legion in Fairmont City. She was a member of the Red Hat Ladies and enjoyed her years as the Queen of her group. She was also a member of the Granite City Moose Lodge, Venice Social Club and the Madison AMVETS. She enjoyed painting, gardening, crafting and had a love for flowers and animals. She will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and friends. She is survived by a daughter, Jan Marie Williams of East Alton; a son, Eric (Dana) Easley of Kentucky; six grandchildren, Jared, Stacey, Joshua, Nicole, Shannon and Tiffany; seven great grandchildren, Lily, Sophia, Jerzey, Cameron, Avery, Harper and Henley; special niece, Pam and Mark Wiesehan; cherished friend, Mickey Navarro; other extended family and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ernie Hopkins who passed away on December 17, 2008; a son, Keith Easley; a sister, Vonda Collins; three brothers, Wendell, David and Eugene Tackett; son-in-law, Randy Williams and special nieces, Eugenia "Gina" and Lydia Collins. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois, Alzheimer's Association or to a charity of one's choice and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com. Services: In celebration of her life, a public visitation will be at Tri-City Assembly of God Church, 3400 Maryville Road in Granite City on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 1:00 p.m. with Reverend Barry Shepherd officiating. Burial will be at a later date at St. John Cemetery on Nameoki Road in Granite City.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jun. 23, 2020.