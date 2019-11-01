|
Mildred Reith Mildred Marie Reith, 97, of Belleville, IL, passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at The Esquiline, A Life Plan Community at the Shrine of Belleville, IL. She was born March 10, 1922 of Burkesville, IL to William F. and Ella (nee Junge) Kohlmeier. She married John J. Reith in 1945; he preceded her in death on December 21, 1989. Mildred worked as a homemaker and was devoted taking care of others throughout her life. She volunteered for many years at Nice Twice Consignment Shop. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. Surviving are her children, John W. (wife, Mary) Reith of Steeleville, IL, JoAnn (husband, Bob) Beers of Parrish, FL, and Shirley Reith of Belleville, IL; grandchildren, David Beers, Cindy Horton, John M. Reith and James Reith; great-grandchildren, Alex Reith, Ian Reith, Brandon Beers, Bailey Smith-Beers, and Danica Beers; sisters, Leona Klein of Belleville, IL and Florence Lenhardt of Waterloo, IL; and many nieces and nephews. Mildred was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; six brothers, Walter, Roy, Willard, Harold, Melvin and Nelson; three sisters, Lucille, Vera and JoAnn and her niece and Goddaughter, Carole Fussner. Memorial donations may be made to Zion Lutheran Church, Belleville, IL, where Mildred was a longtime member. Visitation: A visitation for Mildred will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 4:00 P.M. -7:00 P.M. at Lake View Funeral Home, Fairview Heights, IL. Service:: A funeral service will be held on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at 3:00 P.M. at Zion Lutheran Church, Belleville, IL. Reverend Brian Downs will officiate. Interment will be at a later date at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 1, 2019