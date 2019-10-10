Home

Services
Moss Funeral Home
630 Railroad Street
Germantown, IL 62245
(618) 523-7144
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Moss Funeral Home
630 Railroad Street
Germantown, IL 62245
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
8:00 AM - 9:30 AM
Moss Funeral Home
630 Railroad Street
Germantown, IL 62245
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Boniface Catholic Church
Germantown, IL
View Map
Mildred Renschen Obituary
RENSCHEN- Mildred A. "Millie" Renschen, age 89, of Germantown, passed away Tuesday, October 8, 2019. Visitation will be Friday, October 11, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. and again on Saturday, October 12, 2019 from 8:00-9:30 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Germantown. Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown with Fr. James Buerster presiding. Interment will follow in St. Boniface Cemetery, Germantown.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 10, 2019
