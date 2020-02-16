|
Mildred Straubinger Mildred Amelia Straubinger, nee Kettler, 97, of Belleville, IL, born December 3, 1922, in Mascoutah, IL, died on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at Mercy Rehab & Care Center, Swansea, IL. Mrs. Straubinger was an avid seamstress, quilter and baker. She enjoyed adult coloring in recent years. Mildred was a member of the Belleville Senior Citizens Club. She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Belleville, IL, and a member of the sodality club at the church. Mildred was also a member of the Catholic Holy Family Society, and the rosary group at St. Augustine of Canterbury Catholic Church in Belleville. She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Herman H. Straubinger, whom she married on August 17, 1940, and who died on March 12, 1997; a daughter, Nancy Cady; a son, Floyd Straubinger; her parents, Henry and Anna, nee Orlet, Kettler; two grandsons, Brian and Kevin Przada; three sisters, Mary Christ, Catherine Brutto, and Helen Ortman; and a brother, John Kettler. Surviving are her children, Kenneth Straubinger of St. Louis, MO, Marlene (Roy) May of Mission, TX, Roger (Becky) Straubinger of Blytheville, AR, Gail (Richard) Przada of O'Fallon, IL, Brenda (Terry) Mathews of Freeburg, IL, and Diane (Scott) Kuehl of O'Fallon, IL; 11 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; a sister, Loretta Yeager; and nieces and nephews. A special thanks is extended to HSHS Hospice and to the staff of Swansea Rehab and Care Center for their compassionate care of Mildred. Memorials may be made in the form of masses or to HSHS Hospice. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, February 16, 2020, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday, February 17, 2020, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Belleville, IL. Funeral: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, February 17, 2020, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Belleville, IL, with Fr. Christopher Anyanwu and Msgr. William McGhee concelebrating. Burial will be at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 16, 2020