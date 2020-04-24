Mildred Trumpet Mildred Ileen Trumpet, 92, was called by our Lord to be with him on Saturday, April 18, 2020. Following a decline in her health. She now waits the day of resurrection and return of her Lord Jesus. On August 2, 1927 our Heavenly Father blessed Theodore and Martha Wirth with the gift of a daughter, in Ruma IL., on August 14, 1927, she was baptized into God's family of believers by Rev. Theodore Iben at St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church, East St. Louis, IL., and was given the name, Mildred Ileen Wirth. She was confirmed in that same faith on April 6, 1941 and she was married on October 9, 1948, also at St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church. Immediately following graduation from East St. Louis High School, Mildred worked as a secretary for Mr. Elmer Weihl, Attorney at Law, she also worked as a Secretary (Office Automation) at Scott AFB, IL for 22 years. Mildred was an active member at St. John's Lutheran Church in Ruma IL., for 36 years where she served as a member of the choir, Secretary of the Ladies Aide, and member of the Women's Missionary League. Mildred was a devoted wife, of 67 years, and mother. She enjoyed spending time with family and relatives. She especially enjoyed spending time with her children, nephews, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Mildred was preceded in death by her husband, George Trumpet; a son, Donald Trumpet; her parents, Theodore and Martha Wirth; a sister, Bernice Milkert; and a grandchild, Jeffrey Trumpet. Surviving are her son, Mark (Sheryl) Trumpet of Rineyville, KY; two grandchildren, Jennifer (Kyle) Stephens of Shelbyville, KY., and Justin (Brittany) Trumpet of Belleville, IL., two great grandchildren, George and Benjamin Stephens of Shelbyville, KY. Memorials in Mrs. Trumpet's memory may be made to St. John's Lutheran church, Ruma IL., and Saint Clair Memorial Park Cemetery, Fairview Heights, IL. Funeral: Services are in the care of Valhalla Gaerdner Holten Funeral Home, Belleville, Illinois. Private services will be for family only, due to the COVID-19 restrictions. We invite friends and family to watch the private service via Facebook Live by following the link below to Valhalla's Facebook page at 11a.m., Saturday, April 25, 2020. A celebration of life will be held at a later date to include those that were not allowed to attend the funeral. https://www.facebook.com/ValhallaGardensandFuneralHome/
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 24, 2020.