Mildred Wilson Mildred "Millie" (nee Simons) Wilson of Fairview Heights, IL, born August 7, 1929 in E. St. Louis, IL passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019 in Aviston, IL. Millie is preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Cecelia (nee Francois) Simons. Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Beverly (the late Robert) Frein, Donna (Fred) Dintelman, Terry (Mary) Wilson, and Cheryl (Dave) Cantos; 6 grandchildren, Eli (Steve) Burkart, Katie Dintelman, Lauren (Aaron) Durkee, Clint (Jamie) Dintelman, Sam Wilson, and Andy Wilson; and 7 great grandchildren, Astrid Burkart, Brock, Rhett, and Quinn Dintelman, and Henry, Ben, and Molly Durkee. Millie was a devout member of Edgemont Bible Church. She was a Sunday school teacher and volunteered with every church activity that she could. Mildred was a Girl Scout leader for over 50 years where she was affectionately known as "Moe." Millie loved life. She sang with Sweet Adelines, taught with Reader's Theater and enjoyed biking, camping, and being outdoors. Millie touched the lives of everyone around her. Even in her short time at Countryside Manor, she established a fan club. Her favorite thing in life was family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She will be remembered as a dedicated wife, incredible mom, and a devout Christian. Service: Memorial visitation will be held on Thursday, June 6, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at Edgemont Bible Church, 5100 N Illinois St., Fairview Heights, IL and memorial service on Friday, June 7 at 11 a.m. at Edgemont Bible Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are appreciated to Edgemont Bible Church. And expressions of condolence are appreciated to www.valhallagardensandfuneralhome.com.



