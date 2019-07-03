|
Miles Cochran Miles Gordon Cochran, 66, of Collinsville, IL, born Friday, February 20, 1953 in East St. Louis, IL, passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019 in Collinsville, IL. Miles was the owner and operator of Pro-Audio. He was a member of Winstanley Baptist Church in Fairview Heights, IL, and fostered for Partners For Pets. He was preceded in death by his: parents, Thomas and Glenna, nee Miles, Cochran; brother, Eddy Cochran. Surviving are his: son, Sean O'Brien; nephew, Bruce Cochran; friend, Doug C. Thompson; and former wife, Justine Cochran. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials may be made to Partners For Pets. Visitation: Visitation from 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm, Friday, July 5, 2019 at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, IL. Funeral: Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am, Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Kurrus Funeral Home with Rev. Doug Stewart officiating. Interment will follow at Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 3, 2019