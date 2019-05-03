|
Milford Rohr Milford A. "Buddy" Rohr, 92, of Milstadt, IL passed away at his home on Monday, April 30, 2019. He was a Sergeant in the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, retiring on July 2, 1983. He was preceded in death by his parents, Milford and Rose (nee Jedlicka) Rohr and a step-son Victor G. Nichols III. Sg. Rohr is survived by his wife of 65 years, Geraldine Rohr (nee Maechling); brother Gene Rohr of Florissant, MO; daughter Diane (Michael) Heuvelman of Crestwood, MO and son Steven (Ann) Rohr of Crestwood; granddaughters Kelsey and Katlyn Heuvelman of Crestwood and Clare Rohr; grandsons Sam and Ben Rohr of Crestwood and Brian (Wendy) Nichols of Newport News, VA; great-grandsons Grant and Mason Nichols. After graduating from Roosevelt High School, he joined the Army Air Force and was honorably discharged in November 1945. Memorials to Hospice of Southern Illinois Inc., 305 S. Illinois St., Belleville, IL 62220 or Backstoppers appreciated. Services: Visitation will be held at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Sunday, May 5, 3-8 p.m. Private interment at JB National Cemetery.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 3, 2019