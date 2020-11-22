1/1
Millard H. "Poots" Schwendeman
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Millard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Millard H. "Poots" Schwendeman
November 19, 2020
Granite City, Illinois - Millard H. "Poots" Schwendeman, age 93, of Granite City, IL, passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at his home with his loving family by his side. Poots was born on October 10, 1927 in Granite City, Illinois, a son of the late Claude Schwendeman and Gertie (Thurman) Schwendeman.
Poots was a World War II veteran and a Korean War veteran who proudly served his country in the United States Navy and the United States Army. On September 16, 1950, Poots married Diane Thomas, the love of his life and Diane passed away on March 17, 2016. He was a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle and a friend to many. He retired as a superintendent in the Blooming Mill from National Steel in December 1985. Poots was a dedicated member of Granite City Elks Lodge #1063. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinals Baseball fan and he enjoyed going to home games and traveling to spring training. He also enjoyed sitting in his backyard soaking up the sun, golfing, bowling and playing softball in his younger years. His greatest joy was spending time with his family. Poots loved life, he loved to laugh, but most of all he loved his family. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
In addition to his parents and wife, Poots was preceded in death by his siblings, Beau Schwendeman, Peggy Diefenbach and Joan Linhart; and by a granddaughter, Emily Vaughn.
He is survived by his loving children, Tim Schwendeman of Granite City, IL, Janet (Rick) Vaughn of Edwardsville, IL, Karen Schwendeman of Collinsville, IL and Claudia (Joe) Bartholomew of St. Louis, MO; proud grandfather to Travis (Laura) Revelle, Kyle (Meagan) Revelle, Natalie (Johnathon) Hadley, Joey Bartholomew and Vinny Bartholomew; proud great-grandfather to Jude, Lennon, Josephine and Alexandra; nieces, nephews, extended family and many dear friends.
In celebration of his life, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations may be given to N.A.M.I. (National Alliance for the Mentally Ill) 2100 Madison Avenue, 4 th floor, Granite City, IL 62040 or to the Parkinson Foundation.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.irwinchapel.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Irwin Chapel
3960 Maryville Rd
Granite City, IL 62040
(618) 931-8000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Belleville News-Democrat

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved