Millard H. "Poots" Schwendeman
November 19, 2020
Granite City, Illinois - Millard H. "Poots" Schwendeman, age 93, of Granite City, IL, passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at his home with his loving family by his side. Poots was born on October 10, 1927 in Granite City, Illinois, a son of the late Claude Schwendeman and Gertie (Thurman) Schwendeman.
Poots was a World War II veteran and a Korean War veteran who proudly served his country in the United States Navy and the United States Army. On September 16, 1950, Poots married Diane Thomas, the love of his life and Diane passed away on March 17, 2016. He was a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle and a friend to many. He retired as a superintendent in the Blooming Mill from National Steel in December 1985. Poots was a dedicated member of Granite City Elks Lodge #1063. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinals Baseball fan and he enjoyed going to home games and traveling to spring training. He also enjoyed sitting in his backyard soaking up the sun, golfing, bowling and playing softball in his younger years. His greatest joy was spending time with his family. Poots loved life, he loved to laugh, but most of all he loved his family. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
In addition to his parents and wife, Poots was preceded in death by his siblings, Beau Schwendeman, Peggy Diefenbach and Joan Linhart; and by a granddaughter, Emily Vaughn.
He is survived by his loving children, Tim Schwendeman of Granite City, IL, Janet (Rick) Vaughn of Edwardsville, IL, Karen Schwendeman of Collinsville, IL and Claudia (Joe) Bartholomew of St. Louis, MO; proud grandfather to Travis (Laura) Revelle, Kyle (Meagan) Revelle, Natalie (Johnathon) Hadley, Joey Bartholomew and Vinny Bartholomew; proud great-grandfather to Jude, Lennon, Josephine and Alexandra; nieces, nephews, extended family and many dear friends.
In celebration of his life, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations may be given to N.A.M.I. (National Alliance for the Mentally Ill) 2100 Madison Avenue, 4 th floor, Granite City, IL 62040 or to the Parkinson Foundation.
.