1/
Millie Belobraydic
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Millie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BELOBRAYDIC- Millie J. Belobraydic, age 89 of Maryville, IL, passed away on July 18, 2020. Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, July 24, 2020 at Barry Wilson Funeral Home, Maryville, IL. MASKS ARE REQUIRED. Funeral mass will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 200 N. Lange, Maryville, IL with Father Rob Johnson, Father Brian Alford, Father Jeff Holtman and Father David Kahlert OMI Concelebrants. MASKS ARE REQUIRED. Burial will be in SS Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery, Collinsville, IL.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Barry Wilson Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
JUL
25
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Barry Wilson Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2800 North Center Street
Maryville, IL 62062
(618) 344-2500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved