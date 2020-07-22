Millie Belobraydic

BELOBRAYDIC- Millie J. Belobraydic, age 89 of Maryville, IL, passed away on July 18, 2020. Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, July 24, 2020 at Barry Wilson Funeral Home, Maryville, IL. MASKS ARE REQUIRED. Funeral mass will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 200 N. Lange, Maryville, IL with Father Rob Johnson, Father Brian Alford, Father Jeff Holtman and Father David Kahlert OMI Concelebrants. MASKS ARE REQUIRED. Burial will be in SS Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery, Collinsville, IL.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store