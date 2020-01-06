|
Edward Burlison Milton Edward Burlison, 76, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 6:50 p.m. on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Mercy Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri. He was born September 27, 1943 in Paducah, Kentucky, a son of the late Victor W. and Dorothy L. (Dickson) Votaw. He married Brenda F. (Lane) Burlison on March 4, 1967 in Granite City and she passed away on March 5, 1997. He later married Barbara A. (Flack) Burlison on December 27, 1998 in Granite City and she passed away on January 3, 2019. He retired in March 2006 from US Steel after 43 years of dedicated service as a millwright. Ed was a faithful member of Gracepoint Church in Granite City for 42 years where he served on the Ministry team, was a Sunday school teacher, made many visits to the sick, sang with the choir, led worship and played his saxophone. He loved his church and made every attempt to attend every service and participate wherever he could. He had a love of music, was gifted with playing the saxophone and other instruments and enjoyed playing with the RSVP Jazz band. He was a member of S.O.A.R. and the Pattonville High School Alumni. He loved his many vacations, loved watching the shows in Branson, had a vast collection of shoes and was always excited to show off his colorful socks. He will be remembered for his love for God, his family and friends. He is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Michelle and Terry Mims of Maryville; step-daughter, DaShelle Compton of Hartford; step-son and daughter in-law, Bryan and Dellonie Tuggle of Alton; two grandchildren, Taylor and husband, Brandon Fuller and Brendan Mims; five step- grandchildren, Ian, Austin, Abbie, Brylie and Bailey; his first great grandson, Connor Mitchell on the way; a brother and sister-in-law, Vic and Dianna Votaw of Vandalia, Illinois; twin-sister, Vicki Diggs of Jackson, Tennessee; several niece; nephews; other extended family, church family and many friends. In addition to his beloved wives and parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Melissa Marie Burlison and two brothers-in-law, Bill Diggs and Eddie Lane. Memorials may be made to Gracepoint Church building fund. Irwin Chapel of Granite City in charge of arrangements. www.irwinchapel.com Visitation: In celebration of his life, visitation will be at Gracepoint Church, 2450 Pontoon Road in Granite City on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Service: Visitation will continue at the church on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend T L Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 6, 2020