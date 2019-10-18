Home

Milton D. Stokes III Milton "Buddy" D. Stokes III, 40, passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019 surrounded by family. He was born on March 25, 1979, the son of Dorothy "Sami" Arlt, (Kelley Voland); and his father, Milton Stokes II. He is survived by his daughter, Hayley Stokes; son, Chase Moench; and sister, Stephanie Kennedy; along with his parents, grandparents, nephew, cousins and many other loving family members and friends. Service: A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 18, 2019
