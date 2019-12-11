|
Minnie Corder Minnie M. Corder nee Mallory, 89, of O'Fallon, IL, passed away on Saturday, December 7, 2019. Minnie was born on December 12, 1929 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. She moved to Kentucky with her family and attended Murray State University receiving a bachelor's degree and was also a member of the Alpha Sigma Alpha Sorority. She went on to earn her master's degree from George Peabody College of Education of Vanderbilt University in Nashville, TN wherein she was a member of Kappa Delta Pi Honorary Education Society. Minnie taught elementary school for the Department of Defense at Ramey Air Force Base in Puerto Rico. Minnie met her husband of 30 years, Jesse Corder. They lived in Puerto Rico, Texas, Alabama, Bermuda, Tennessee, North Carolina, Arizona, Florida, Utah and Illinois. She sang with OWC Wives' Choral Group at most bases including Heather Tones of Scott Air Force Base, IL. She was also a member of the PEO Sisterhood and ChLJ. Minnie was a member of First Baptist Church in O'Fallon, IL. She taught Sunday school, vacation bible school, and sung in the choir. She volunteered not only in schools but also in Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts. She retired from Belleville Area College (SWIC Adult Education Department) where she taught English as a second language. She was an avid reader and enjoyed playing bridge. Minnie was preceded in death by her parents, Willis Mallory and Ida Mallory (nee Merrick); husband of 30 years, Jesse Corder; siblings Walter Mallory, Wanda Hill, and Nola Bruce; and daughter-in-law Kathryn Jobe Corder. Surviving are her children, Jan (Jay) Drury of Chesterfield, MO and Dr. Kevin Corder (Dr. Susan Hoffman) of St. Joseph, MI; six step-grandchildren, Mike (Katie) Drury, Elizabeth (Mike) Heidger, James (Julie) Jobe, Benjamin Jobe, Gretchen Lay (Johannes) Norling and Erin Lay (Amy Guthermsen); and 11 step-great-grandchildren. Memorials may be made to National Multiple Sclerosis Gateway Area Chapter, 12125 Woodcrest Executive Drive #320, St. Louis, MO 63141 or online at nationalmssociety.org or online at heart.org, or First Baptist Church, 1111 E. Highway 50, O'Fallon, IL 62269 or online fbcofallon.org under the Resource menu. Condolences may be extended to the family online at www.schildknechtfh.com. Visitation: Visitation will be Tuesday, December 17, 2019 from 9:00 AM 12:00 PM at First Baptist Church, 1111 E. Highway 50, O'Fallon, IL 62269. Service: Funeral service will be held at 12:00 PM at First Baptist Church with the Reverend Skip Leiniger officiating. Burial will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, MO. Schildknecht Funeral Home.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 11, 2019