1924 - 2020
Miriam Jung Miriam K. Jung, nee Kunkel, 95, of Waterloo, IL, died May 31, 2020, in Red Bud, IL. She was born November 5, 1924, in Burksville, IL. She is survived by her children Mary Kay Jung, Charles Jung, Steve Jung, Mark (Jan) Jung, Jean (Jim Gunter) Jung; grandson Jeremy Vorce; 4 great grandchildren; sister Adele (Syl) Goessling; nieces; nephews; and cousins. Miriam is preceded in death by her husband Cletus Jung; son Joseph Jung; grandson Greg Vorce; parents Joseph & Rose (nee Kelley) Kunkel; sisters Bernadette Kunkel, Mary (George) Siegfried, and Madonna (Vernon) Degener; brothers Robert (Alberta) and Walter (Virginia) Kunkel; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Rosemary (Reed) Dearing, Doris Jung, and Robert (Jane) Jung. She was a member of SS Peter & Paul Church - Waterloo; active in the community, serving as 4-H Leader, Illinois Homemaker's Extension, and most recently on resident's board at Garden Place Senior Living. As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: SS Peter & Paul Endowment Fund, SS Peter & Paul School, Gibault Catholic High School Endowment Fund, or random acts of kindness in Miriam's memory Drive-Thru Visitation: 9 AM until 10:30 AM Friday, June 5, 2020 at Quernheim Funeral Home Private Funeral Mass: Father Osang Idagbo C.M. officiating Interment at SS Peter & Paul Cemetery in Waterloo, IL Quernheim Funeral Home

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Quernheim Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Quernheim Funeral Home
800 South Market Street
Waterloo, IL 62298
(618) 939-6121
