Misty Hornyan Misty (Patricia) Hornyan of Collinsville, IL passed away in the home she shared with her daughter on May 24, 2019, after a long illness. Misty is survived by her brother, Tommy (Mary) Heggen, her son Mojo Hornyan, daughter Judy Duhr, grandsons Mark Hornyan and Zachary (Kristen) Duhr and two great-grandchildren, Hunter and Logan Duhr. She is also survived by her previous, but forever sons-in-law, Bruce Duhr and Ed Welle and daughter in law, Mai Hornyan. Misty left behind her beloved companions, a 14-year old chihuahua, 3 cats, and a deaf senior foster dog as well. Misty was born in 1933 n Aurora, IL. She is predeceased by her parents Fern (Darling) Heggen and Darby Munson. She is also predeceased by her ex-husband, Joe Hornyan, and her daughter Michelle (Hornyan) Welle with whom she is now reunited somewhere over the rainbow. Misty retired as a billing specialist from Belleville Memorial Hospital. Misty loved reading, nature, and animals. She had a beautiful heart, loved life, counted her blessings daily and had a smile for every living being until the day she left this earth. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the animal rescue which was near and dear to Misty's heart and will be taking in her pets, Speak St. Louis, P.O. Box 318, Troy, IL 62294 or www.speakstlouis.com Friends may register online at www.KalmerMemorialServices.com. Kalmer Memorial Services

