Mitzi Elaine Berens Mitzi Elaine Berens, 63 of Belleville, IL born November 5, 1956 passed away Saturday November 9, 2019. Mitzi received a call the morning of November 9th from her most important client to make one last real estate deal with a commission that will last her an eternity. This time Mitzi was the buyer and God made her a beautiful offer. This offer came with a very nice sign on bonus, a reunion with family and friends she has not seen in a long time. Her new vocation will take her to a wonderful place where she will be socializing, dancing, gardening and reading to her heart's content. Mitzi was a realtor for 35 years and the owner of Mitzi Berens realty for 17 years. As a young girl she was always a high achiever. She was one of the first, if not the first girl to join the Black Knights Drum & Bugle corp. She established her own real estate agency in her early 20s. Never one to think of herself, she was always (sometimes to a fault) a very giving person; volunteering with St. Vincent DePaul Society, Community Kindness Thrift Store, St. Luke's Meals on Wheels and doing good deeds for everyone from family to clients. Mitzi was a model for what service to others looks like. She was an avid STL Cardinals fan and took dad to the 82' World Series. She was a lifelong parishioner at St. Augustine and a woman of incredible faith. She was caretaker and companion to our mom, Nellie Berens for 14 years and enjoyed being a second mom to her nieces and nephews. We want to let Mitzi know that she did a great job and wish her a safe journey. We will remember her smile, her warmth, her energy, her love for life, family and friends. She made a difference in the lives of many. We invite you to join us and celebrate her life together. Mitzi was preceded in death by her father, Arthur Berens. She is survived by her mother, Nellie Berens; brother, Matt (Alecia) E. Berens; sister, Michelle Beck (Robert); nieces and nephews, Jessica Slaughter (Dan), Laura Sutton (Gregg), Mitch Berens, Sarah Lacina, Catie Lacina and Alex (Jessica) Lacina; great nieces and nephews, Sammy, Logan, Avery, and Lilli; half brothers, Michael Berens (Marie), Mark Berens (Cathy); half sister, Mary Morski (Frank); close friends, Cindy Rossetti and Larry Reid. A very special THANK YOU to Msgr. Bill McGhee who has been there for us countless times and to John and Peggy Lowe and the many police, fire and emergency responders who assisted in the search for her last April. We wouldn't have had Mitzi this long without them. In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , St. Jude's Hospital, or in the form of Masses. Visitation: We invite you to join us and celebrate her life on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 from 4:00 - 7:00 pm at Kurrus Funeral Home. and from 10:30 to 11:00am on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at St. Augustine's of Canterbury Church in Belleville, IL. Funeral: Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00am on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at St. Augustine's of Canterbury Church in Belleville, IL. with Msgr. Bill McGhee officiating. Private Interment will be held at Lake View Memorial Gardens.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 11, 2019