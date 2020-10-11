1/1
Monica Boeckmann
1932 - 2020
Monica Boeckmann
October 9, 2020
Town & Country, Minnesota - Monica C. Boeckmann, age 87, of Town & Country, MO and formerly of Germantown, entered into rest Friday, October 9, 2020, at Mari de Villa in Town & Country, MO. She was born November 20, 1932, in Breese, the daughter of the late Frank and Laura, nee Usselmann, Hustedde.
Monica married Charles Boeckmann June 2, 1956, at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Breese. He preceded her in death September 9, 2004.
She is survived by her children Karen (Marvin) Tebbe of St. Rose, Mary (Mike) Acker of Waukesha, WI, Gerald Boeckmann of Overland Park, KS, Diana (Brian) Dulle of St. Rose, Phil (Paula) Boeckmann of Manchester, MO, and Yvonne (Anthony) Smith of Edwardsville; twenty grandchildren, Laura (Terry) Wilken, Bob Tebbe, David (Molly) Tebbe, Sarah (Aaron) Pratt, Luke (Anna) Acker, Kate Acker, Joe Acker, Ashleigh Boeckmann, Maggie Boeckmann, Noah Boeckmann, Jacob (Allison) Dulle, John Dulle, Justin (fiancée Anna) Dulle, Joseph (friend Megan) Dulle, James Boeckmann, Mary Boeckmann, Henry Boeckmann, Mark Smith, Maria Smith, and AJ Smith; eight great-grandchildren, Zach and Olivia Wilken, Penelope Tebbe, Charlie and Caroline Tebbe, Remington Pratt, and Claire and Elise Dulle; siblings Rita (Maurice) Albers of Germantown, Rose (Francis) Rehkemper of Breese, Herb (Carol) Hustedde of Breese, Dorothy (Gerald) Showalter of O'Fallon, and Anthony "Butch" Hustedde of Breese; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Florence Lakenburges of Germantown, Vernon (Julaine) Boeckmann of Aviston, and David (Diane)
Boeckmann of Wright City, MO.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sons James Boeckmann, John Boeckmann, and Mark Boeckmann; brothers Francis Hustedde, Bob Hustedde, and Joseph Hustedde; sister Mary Ann Peek and her husband Hank; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Bernard and Marie Boeckmann; brothers-in-law Fr. Floyd Boeckmann, OMI and Roger Lakenburges; and sister-in-law Sr. Ruth Marie Boeckmann, ASC.
Monica was an active member of St. Boniface Catholic Church, where she served as the minister of coordination for lectors and gift bearers for many years, St. Mary's Altar Sodality, RCIA, Serra Club, and St. Vincent de Paul Society. She enjoyed following her grandchildren's participation in sports, playing bingo and cards, and dancing.
Visitation will be Saturday, October 17, 2020, from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., at Moss Funeral Home in Germantown.
Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, October 17, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown with Fr. James Buerster, Fr. David Kahlert, OMI, and Fr. Bill Hitpas concelebrating. Private interment will follow in St. Boniface Cemetery in Germantown.
At both the visitation and Mass, guests are required to wear masks. Mass will be limited to 100 guests, but will be live streamed via Facebook on the St. Boniface/St. Cecilia Parishes page.
In lieu of flowers and other gifts, memorials may be made to Special Olympics Blue Valley Blue Streaks Foundation of Kansas, Mater Dei Catholic High School, or Leukemia And Lymphoma Society and will be received at the funeral home, church, or through Moss Funeral Home, who is serving the family (535 North Fifth Street, Breese, IL, 62230). Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat from Oct. 11 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Visitation
08:30 - 10:30 AM
Moss Funeral Home
OCT
17
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Boniface Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Moss Funeral Home
535 North 5th Street
Breese, IL 62230
(618) 526-7144
