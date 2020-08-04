Monica Paul

Monica S. Paul Monica S. Paul, nee Frederick, 56, of Waterloo, IL, died August 1, 2020, after a long, hard battle with cancer, in St. Louis, MO. She was born October 8, 1963, in Belleville, IL. Monica worked at Mercantile Bank for years and then later transitioned to work at Waterloo High School as a paraprofessional, assisting children with disabilities. It was there that she was able to truly use her attributes. Monica enjoyed spending time on Table Rock Lake in Branson, MO with her family. She loved her pets. She was a very devoted and loving mother, staying at home between careers to care for her children. Monica loved people, she was a stranger to no one and had an affinity for children. She spread kindness to everyone she knew and instilled the same compassion in everyone she associated with. She is survived by her husband Charles Paul; children Jessica (Tyler Wetzler) and Olivia Paul (Michael Krygiel); and many friends. She is preceded in death by her beloved son Maxwell "Max" F. Paul; parents George and Verna (nee Spaeth) Frederick; brother Kevin "Muggs" Frederick. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to: The Muscular Dystrophy Association
Visitation: 4PM to 8PM Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at the Quernheim Funeral Home and again 9 AM until time of service Thursday at Quernheim Funeral Home Funeral: 10AM Thursday, August 6, 2020 at the Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo, IL Father Osang Idagbo C.M. officiating. Interment at SS Peter & Paul Cemetery in Waterloo, IL Quernheim Funeral Home