Monte Mizell Monte Dale Mizell, 60, of Collinsville, Illinois, passed away Sunday, June 30th, 2019. He was born June 6th, 1959 in St. Louis, Missouri to James and Jo Ann (Thomas) Mizell. Monte is preceded in death by his father, James Mizell and one nephew, Ryan Roach. He is survived by his mother, Jo Ann, daughter, Cassandra (Brady) Richerson of Benton, Illinois, sisters, Linda (Dan) Jones of Collinsville, Illinois, Sheila (Robert) Wilson of Gillespie, Illinois, brother, Carl (Linda Ann) Mizell of Edwardsville, Illinois, a "special sister," Pamela Vogel of Florissant, Missouri. Monte is further survived by grandchildren, Conner Richerson, Emily Hudgens, Rylan Richerson and Calvin Richerson and three nephews and one great-niece and former wife, Michelle (Farmer) Isaacs of Carterville, Illinois. Monte was a mechanic and a man of all trades, he could fix anything, he also worked at Mertzke Screen Printing and was a former member of Cahokia Mounds Indian Dancers. Service: Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm, Saturday, July 6th, 2019 at Herr Funeral Home, Collinsville, Illinois. Funeral will be at Noon on Saturday, July 6th, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment will follow at St. John's Cemetery, Collinsville, Illinois.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 3, 2019