Monty Hubbard Monty Jerome Hubbard, Sr. 74, of Doniphan, MO, born on January 23, 1945 in Hannibal, MO, passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Walnut Street Retirement Center, Doniphan, MO. Monty was a mechanic for the United States Government. He was a retired Staff Sergeant rom the United States Army during the Vietnam War Era. He was a member of the American Legion Post 365, Collinsville, IL. He was preceded in death by his wife, Corrine F. Hubbard, nee Egerer; his parents, James W. and Iva L., nee Nelson, Hubbard. Surviving are his daughter, Tonya Hubbard of Caruthersville, MO; sons, Monty J. (Michelle) Hubbard, Jr. of Caseyville, IL, Richard (Jill) Gibson of Caseyville, IL and Robert Gibson of Pontoon Beach, IL; grandchildren, Leanna Moore, Bethany Moore, Andrea Miller, Allen Gibson, Corrine Gibson, Cheyenne Hubbard and Miles Gibson; seven great grandchildren; a sister, Pat Groves. Memorials may be made to the American Disabled Veterans. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.hakassly.com Visitation: Will be from 5 to 7 p.m., Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Herbert A. Kassly Funeral Home, Collinsville, IL Funeral: Service will be held at 7 p.m., Sunday, June 2,2019 at Herbert A. Kassly Funeral Home, Collinsville, IL, with Rev. Meg Overstreet officiating. Funeral procession to leave funeral home at 8:30 a.m., Monday, June 3, 2019 for a 9:30 a.m. graveside service at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO. with full military honors.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary