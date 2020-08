Or Copy this URL to Share

ROGERS- Mr. Moses D. Rogers, Jr., 65 , born March 1, 1955 of St. Louis, Missouri, departed this life Thursday, July 30 2020. Services will be Monday, August 10, 2020 at 10:00 at Officer Funeral Home, P.C.



