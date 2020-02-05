|
|
Muriel Brink Muriel Peithman Brink, Age 95, of Belleville, IL, formerly of Hoyleton, IL, born February 20, 1924 in Hoyleton, IL, passed into God's hands February 2, 2020, at Meridian Village in Glen Carbon, IL. She was preceded in death by her parents, William Peithman and Mary Alma (Haun); husband of 60 years Wesley Arthur Brink, two brothers, Harlan and Marvin Peithman; and three sisters, Lois Groennert, Bernice Richert and Elva Rhea, nephew Wayne Peithman and niece Charlene Hecht. Surviving her is her son and daughter-in-law, Richard Wesley and Lisandra Brink, of O'Fallon, IL; granddaughters, Jessica Renae Williamson (Jacob) and Amanda Rose Michel (Taylor); Great-granddaughters, Zoraida Alice and Jocelyn Grace Williamson; four nephews, Harlan Peithman Jr., Rev. William Groennert, Steve Rhea and David Rhea; and four nieces, Gerry Albert, Kathy Cain, Dawne Beerup and Janet McCleary. Muriel was born on a farm south of Hoyleton, Illinois and was the youngest of six where she grew up in a family of teachers. Muriel attended Hoyleton High School and graduated from Centralia Township High School in 1941. She went on to attend Illinois State University and graduated from a two year elementary education program. She then graduated from McKendree College with a four year teaching degree in 1960. She taught in the Sandwich (3 years), Hoyleton (13 years) and Scott AFB (16 years) school districts before retiring in 1987. Muriel married Wesley Brink at the Sandwich Methodist Church in 1946 after he returned from World War II where he served in the South Pacific. They were married for 60 years until Wesley's death in 2007. She was active in the United Methodist church where she was a member of the United Methodist Women. She loved music and played the organ in the Hoyleton Methodist church for 12 years. She was involved in Union church children's ministry for 36 years. She was also active in the Illinois Retired Teachers organization. Memorials may be made to Union United Methodist Church, Belleville IL. Visitation: will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Union United Methodist Church, Belleville, IL. Funeral: Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Union United Methodist Church, Belleville, IL, with Rev. Ed Weston officiating. Interment will be in North Prairie Cemetery in rural Nashville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 5, 2020