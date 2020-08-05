1/1
Myra Mauterer
Myra Jane Mauterer Myra Jane Mauterer, 89, of Eldorado, Ill., passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at the Eldorado Rehab and Healthcare in Eldorado. Myra was born on November 24, 1930 in Belleville, the daughter of the late Ora Ben and Leona T. (Stoeckel) Sharrock. On April 19, 1963 she married Donald Joseph Mauterer. Don preceded her in death on August 7, 2016. Myra was a member of the Beta Zigma Phi Society for fifty-four years and a member for twenty-three years of the Michael Hillegas Chapter N.S. DAR. She is survived by her son, Gregory A. and Tawana Mullett of New Athens; two grandchildren, Benjamin G. Mullett and Brittney Ralston; three great grandchildren, Evan, Ethan, and Eric. Donations in Myra's memory may be made to the Hospice of Southern Illinois. Visitation: There will be visitation for Myra on Thursday, August 6th from 1 p.m. until memorial service time at 2 p.m. at the Colonial Terrace Funeral Home in Eldorado. The Reverend Russell Helton will be officiating the service. Service: Graveside service will be the following day, Friday, August 7th at 11 a.m. at the Valhalla Cemetery at Belleville. Due to Covid-19, social distancing and masks are required. Colonial Terrace Funeral Home

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 5, 2020.
