Myra Lee Parrish Myra Lee Parrish nee Tapp, of Glen Carbon, IL., born February 13, 1932, in Granite City, IL. passed away December 2, 2019. Myra Lee Parrish graduated from Granite City Community High School in January, 1950. She worked in the office at the high school and then at State Radio and T.V. in Granite City, IL. She married David Duane Parrish on October 14, 1951 and they had three children; Duane Parrish, Diane Powers, and Judy Bretl. She was preceded in death by her husband, David Duane Parrish, son, Duane Lee Parrish, her parents, Jesse and Sylvia (Davidson) Tapp, and a brother, JC and (Frances) Tapp, and son-in-law Gary Powers. Surviving are her two daughters, Diane Powers (Steve Tucker) of St. Louis, Judy (Bob) Bretl of Elmhurst, IL and daughter-in-law, Susan (Sambo) Parrish of Oakville, MO. Grandchildren Emily (Mike) Young of St. Louis, Michele (Richie) Sartors of Arnold, MO., Angela (Joe) Horvath of Oakville, MO., Beth (Jeff) Salchenberger of Naperville, IL., Kevin (Chris Shinkle) Parrish of St. Louis, Amy (Stefan) Chkautovich of Oakville, MO., and John (Kimberly) Bretl of Elmhurst, IL . Great grandchildren Brandon and Alexis Young, Anna, Kate and Sarah Sartors, William Horvath, Daniel and Nathan Salchenberger, Maxson, Avery and Ryker Chkautovich, and numerous sister and brothers-in-laws, nieces, nephews and cousins. Myra began her life's work as a tireless volunteer. Her many happy endeavors included working as a Judge in the Madison County election polls, a den mother for Boy Scout Troop 99, and also a Brownie through Senior Scout Girl Scout Leader for Troop 242 for many years. Myra was on the Board of River Bluffs Girl Scout Council and was a Lifetime registered Girl Scout. It was Myra's strong faith that led her to be an active member of Central Christian Church in Granite City for fifty years. Myra was a member of Trinity Lutheran Ministries for the last eleven years where she served on the Tele Care Ministry Team and LWML Dorcas Society. Myra also served as Dorcas Society President. She was also a past President of the Granite City Opti-Mrs. Club, the United Christian Foundation at SIU-Edwardsville, and the Independent Living Association at Meridian Village in Glen Carbon, IL. Myra loved being with her family; her family's joys and accomplishments gave her a sense of being blessed. She enjoyed playing games, she never passed up a game of Sequence or Dominoes. She loved cheering for the Cardinals and watching Hallmark movies. Myra leaves many friends at Meridian Village, where she shared many wonderful experiences: from water volleyball, playing cards to the comradery around the dinner table. She will be dearly missed. Memorials may be made to Trinity Lutheran Ministries of Edwardsville, IL. Irwin Chapel of Glen Carbon in charge of arrangements. www.irwinchapel.com Service: In celebration of her life, a memorial service will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, 600 Water Street in Edwardsville at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 7, 2019 with Reverend John Shank officiating.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 4, 2019