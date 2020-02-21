|
Myra Ann Roesch-Keown Myra A. Roesch-Keown, 63, of Belleville, IL, born November 10, 1956, in St. Louis, MO, died Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at Memorial Hospital, Belleville, IL. Myra was a cook on a tow boat for 15 years before her retirement. Myra loved spending time with her family and especially loved being a grandma. She was preceded in death by her parents, Keith and Marian, nee Grimm, Roesch; and a brother, Anthony Roesch. Surviving are her husband, Lane Keown; a daughter, Shannon (Kenny) Fults; three grandchildren, Alexis, Kenny, & Samantha; a brother, Keith (Mary) Roesch; two sisters, Michele and Diana (Steve) Williford; and countless nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com . Visitation: Friends may visit from 12 noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Funeral: Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020, at George Renner & Son Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Burial will be at Walnut Hill Cemetery, Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 21, 2020