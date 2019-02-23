Home

Myrna Joyce Fuentes Myrna Fuentes, 83, of Maryville, IL, born February 21, 1936 in East St. Louis, passed away Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL. Myrna worked as a bus driver and built long lasting relationships with her coworkers and former students. In her spare time she enjoyed tending to her flowers, spoiling her grandchildren and she was especially fond of shopping. She is preceded in death by her parents, Clifford and Hazel (nee Carney) Carroll; infant son, Anthony Scott Fuentes; brothers, Clifford "Sonny" Carroll; Roger Carroll; and her sister, Shirley Jean Gryder. Those left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 61 years, Ricardo "Richard" Fuentes; beloved sister, Mary Carroll; sons, Steven Mancinas; Ricardo Fuentes; daughter, Michelle Brockman; 9 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and extended family. Service: Myrna will be laid to rest at Lake View Memorial Gardens after a private ceremony at a later date.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 23, 2019
