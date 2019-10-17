|
Myrna Schilling Myrna M. Schilling, nee Reynolds, 84, of Smithton, IL, born April 17, 1935, in East St. Louis, IL, died Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at Red Bud Regional Care Center, Red Bud, IL. Mrs. Schilling was a homemaker and enjoyed quilting. She worked on the family farm for 50 years. Myrna was a member of St. Michael's Catholic Church, Paderborn, IL, and belonged to the Alter Sodality at the church. She was preceded in death by her husband of 35 years, Rudolph "Rudy" Schilling, whom she married on February 27, 1965 and who died on February 29, 2000; a daughter, Mona Schilling; her parents, Edward and Anna, nee Weiss, Reynolds; and a brother, Edward C. "Sonny" Reynolds Jr. Surviving are a daughter, Marie Ann Schilling of Freeburg, IL; two sons, Mark J. Schilling of Smithton, IL, and Matt R. (Angela) Schilling of Freeburg, IL; three grandchildren; Summer Schilling, Ethan Schilling, and Abby Schilling; and two sisters, Ida Ann Krick and Teresa Lutes. Memorials may be made to the . Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com . Visitation: Friends may visit from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, October 18, 2019, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, October 19, 2019, at the St. Michael's Catholic Church, Paderborn, IL. Funeral: A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 19, 2019, at St. Michael's Catholic Church, Paderborn, IL, with Fr. Stanley Konieczny officiating. Burial will be at the St. Michael's Cemetery in Paderborn, IL. Arrangements by George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Smithton, IL
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 17, 2019