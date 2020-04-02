Home

Myrtle Poole


1928 - 2020
Myrtle Poole Obituary
Myrtle Poole Myrtle Marie Poole, 92, of Edwardsville, IL, born March 24, 1928, in Granite City, IL to the late Delbert E. and Lula (nee Franklin) Hancock passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020. Myrtle was a former office manager at F.W. Woolworth Co. in Granite City, IL. She became a stay at home mom after the birth of her 2 daughters. She enjoyed her ladies pinouchel club and the Wednesday senior bowling league at Bowland in Granite City. In addition to her parents, Myrtle is preceded in death by all of her siblings. Those left to cherish her memory include her loving husband of 70+ years, Charles R. Poole; daughters, Deborah "Debbie" (Brian) Ponder; Gail (Steven) Gray; grandchildren, Eric Gray; Michael Ponder; Henry Naumann; Joseph Ponder; Sarah Ponder; as well as many dear friends and distant relatives. The family will be conducting a private memorial service. Memorial contributions in her honor may be made to The or Central Christian Church Granite City, Il.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020
