Irwin Chapel
3960 Maryville Rd
Granite City, IL 62040
(618) 931-8000
Nadine Grace Obituary
Nadine Grace Nadine Grace, 83 of Granite City, passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at University Nursing & Rehabilitation in Edwardsville. Nadine was born on December 8, 1935 in Fredericktown, MO; the daughter of the late Arlando and Alma (Faircloth) Hale. Nadine was an apartment manager for Village Lane Apartments in Granite City. She was a member of Word Life Tabernacle in Granite City and with her husband was a state leader of the Royal Rangers. She was very active with the Missionettes with the Assembly of God and in her free time she enjoyed spending her days with her family. Nadine will be remembered for her kind heart and all the special times they shared together. Nadine is survived by and will be missed by her son; Michael N. (Gina) Grace of Granite City; step-son, George S. (Susan) Grace of Princeton, KY; grandchildren, Jason (Leslie) Grace, Trisha Farnam, Adam Grace, David Grace, April Gordon; 30 great-grandchildren; 17 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Bonnie Rolens; brother, Reverend Larry Hale. In addition to her parents, Nadine was preceded in death by her husband; Samuel H. Grace, whom she married on April 8, 1953; grandchildren, Penny McGregor, Johnny Grace, Jaime Grace, Amy Grace; brother, Reverend Ernest Hale. Service: Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 20, 2019 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Word of Life Tabernacle, 4870 Maryville Road in Granite City. In celebration of Nadine's life, services will be held on Monday, October 21, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at church with Pastor Henry Crippen and Pastor Larry Hale officiating. Burial will follow at St. James Cemetery in Edwardsville. Memorial donations are suggested to Word of Life Tabernacle.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 19, 2019
