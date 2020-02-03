|
Nadine Papp Nadine Papp, 94, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 11:09 p.m. on Friday, January 31, 2020. She was born May 21, 1925 in East End, Missouri, a daughter of the late Roger Elmer and Ona Lee (Martin) Edgar. She married Thomas Papp Sr. on April 29, 1949 at St. John Lutheran Church in Granite City and he passed away on March 21, 2010. She retired from St. Elizabeth Hospital in Granite City after many years of dedicated service as a receptionist in the x-ray department. She was an Avon representative for over 50 years and a faithful member of St. John Lutheran Church for over 63 years. She enjoyed her years of bowling and had been an instructor at Tri-Mor Bowl for several years. She was a devoted fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and enjoyed her days of traveling, fishing and relaxing at the family summer home at Goose Creek Lake in French Village, Missouri. She is survived by three sons and two daughters-in-law, Mark and Sandie Papp of Granite City, Tom and Bonnie Papp of Pontoon Beach and Bruce Papp of Hamel; a daughter, Cheryl Dickinson of Mitchell; ten grandchildren and their spouses, Craig Dickinson, Travis and Misty Papp, Wendy Matyas, twins, Christy and Jeff Boyles and Penny and Joe Raburn, Mark and Stacey Papp Jr., Aaron and Stephanie Papp, Tiffany and Rance Walters, Crystal and Shane Kamp and Desirea Papp; fourteen great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; other extended family and friends. In addition to her beloved husband and parents, parents, she was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Melissa Ann Dickinson; two great grandsons, Alex Papp and Tyler Bierschwal; two sisters, Virgina and Helen; two brothers, Edmond and Wallace and an infant brother and sister. Memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice, St. John Lutheran Church or to a and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com Visitation: In celebration of her life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Funeral: services will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Bill Hale officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 3, 2020