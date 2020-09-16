1/1
Nancee Kruescheck
Nancee Kruescheck Nancee Lynn Kruescheck, of Collinsville, IL, born in Alton, IL, on July 28, 1957, left this earth on Monday, July 27, 2020 at Anderson Hospital at the age of 62. Nancee attended and graduated from Collinsville High School in 1975 and went on to obtain an Associates Degree in Landscape Design from Belleville Area College and a Bachelors of Science Degree in Education from SIU-Carbondale. She taught horticulture related classes for over 30 years. Most recently at Meremac College in St. Louis and at Granite City Extension Center where she shared her love and knowledge of horticulture to many. She was a member of Grow Native, The Illinois Nurserymen, and The Perennial Plant Association. Nancee also did plant activities with the Boy and Girl Scouts. Nancee was a member of St. John Evangelical United Church of Christ in Collinsville and was youth leader from 1980 to 2000. She was a longtime resident of Collinsville, IL and started NatureScapes in 1988 with business partner, Thomas Hardesty. Nancee was preceded in death by her mother, Charlotte nee Meyer Kruescheck. Surviving are her father, Marlyn August Frank Kruescheck of Maryville, IL; sister, Marla (Gregg) Allen of Spokane, WA; and aunt, Karen Sue nee Meyer Kee of Granite City, IL. Memorials may be made in Nancee's honor to your favorite charity, local animal shelter, humane society, youth group, local garden, or Missouri Botanical Garden and will be received at the funeral home. Please mail to Barry Wilson Funeral Home, 2800 N. Center Street, Maryville, IL 62062. Condolences may be expressed to the family at barrywilsonfuneralhome.com Service: An outdoor celebration of Nancee's life will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Barry Wilson Funeral Home, Maryville, IL on the north side of the building new entrance.


Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sep. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Barry Wilson Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2800 North Center Street
Maryville, IL 62062
(618) 344-2500
