MCNAMARA- Nancee J. McNamara, 81, of Alton, passed away on May 24, 2020. Per her wishes, cremation rights will be accorded. A private service will be held Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey. Inurnment to follow at Upper Alton Cemetery.



