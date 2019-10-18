|
|
|
VINE - Nancee Louise Vine, 88, passed away at 1:45 pm, Thursday, October 10, 2019 at United Methodist Village. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 1:30 pm at the Asbury Chapel (United Methodist Village Chapel). Per her wishes cremation rites have been accorded. Burial will take place at a later date at Valhalla Memorial Park Cemetery in Godfrey, IL. Arrangements handled by Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 18, 2019